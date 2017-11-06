NHPD Seeks Bank Robbery Suspect

(New Haven, Conn.,/CBS Connecticut) – In New Haven, police are on the lookout for the suspect in a bank robbery this morning.

It was around a quarter-to-nine that the suspect entered the Key Bank on Church Street and passed a teller a note demanding cash.

Police say the robber did not show, imply or mention a weapon and there were no injuries.

The suspect fled on foot down Elm Street toward State Street and possibly headed to Grand Avenue.

Detectives are looking for a black male with a stocky build, about six feet tall.

He was wearing a plaid shirt, dark jeans, white sneakers and a baseball cap with dollar signs on the front. He also sported a short beard and glasses.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact New Haven police.

