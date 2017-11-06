Joe D’s Notebook: USF – The Recap

Randy Edsall said it best when he started our post game interview from the locker room Saturday night after UConn’s 37-20 loss to USF. What did Yogi Berra say, “it’s deja-vu all over again”.

And indeed it was for the Huskies. The same maladies that haunted the team in the Missouri game and the Memphis loss were prevalent on Saturday night. Dropped passes, poor pass defense and missed tackles took center stage as the Bulls beat UConn for the 6th time in a row.

Obviously, the star of the game was USF quarterback Quinton Flowers who accounted for 516 yards of total offense ON HIS OWN!. Flowers threw for a career high 385 yards and three scores and ran for a game high 131 yards. For the second straight year, Flowers dominated a game against the Huskies. His ability to keep pass plays alive with his legs resulted in his second touchdown pass to D’Ernest Johnson.

For the second straight Saturday, the UConn defensive back did a horrible job of tackling. I’m sure the coaches will have starts for yards after first contact and missed tackles but the numbers will be staggering. The best example was the 95 yard catch and run by Marquez Valdes-Scantiling. He caught the pass at his own 15, broke two simultaneous tackles and ran to daylight…

The offense recovered from a slow first quarter but again, couldn’t sustain drives. The biggest misplay came with 50 seconds to go in the first half when Aaron McClain dropped a sure completion at the 11 yard line into the hands of USF’s Deatrick Nichols. A TD there makes it 17-14 at the half, a FG 17-10. Instead, it was a red zone opportunity wasted.

For the second straight year, USF battered Shirreffs, eventually knocking him out of the game in the fourth quarter when he was targeted by Vincent Jackson, sustaining a concussion. Bulls Coach Charlie Strong protested the call claiming the guy (Shirreffs) was trying to block us, and he’s gonna cut him if Vincent doesn’t run him over. Which is laughable because Shirreffs had his back to the play when he was steam rolled.

Things won’t get easier with Saturday’s trip to Orlando to play unbeaten UCF.