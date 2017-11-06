CT Flags At Half Staff For Texas Shooting Victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has ordered that flags be lowered to honor the victims of a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
The Democratic governor on Monday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.
Twenty-six people were killed during the shooting Sunday at a church in South Texas.
Around 20 people were injured.
Authorities say the shooter, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in his vehicle.
