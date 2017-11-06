CT Flags At Half Staff For Texas Shooting Victims

Joe D's Notebook: USF - The RecapRandy Edsall said it best when he started our post game interview from the locker room Saturday night after UConn’s 37-20 loss to USF. What did Yogi Berra say, “it’s deja-vu all over again”. And indeed it was for the Huskies. The same maladies that haunted the team in the Missouri game and the Memphis loss were prevalent on Saturday night. Dropped passes, poor pass defense and missed tackles took center stage as the Bulls beat UConn for the 6th time in a row.