Arrest Made In Vernon Home Invade, Burglary

(Vernon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Vernon, a man is being charged for his alleged part in a burglary and home invasion in town.

Around 10:00 Sunday night, officers received the call for a burglary in progress at a Spring Street home.

While en route, responding officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the burglary.

Police say that vehicle, with 24-year-old Jaequan Marquez at the wheel, ended up hitting a utility box.

The occupants fled but police were able to catch up to Marquez.

It was later determined that the car Marquez was driving, a Honda sedan, had been stolen out of Windsor.

He’s now facing a slew of charges, including home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery and larcenty, and weapons in a motor vehicle, among other offenses.

Marquez’s bond was set at $400,000.