$21M Train Station Opens In Wallingford, As Part Of Coming Commuter Service

(CBS Connecticut) — As part of the plans for a new commuter rail service between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield, a new train station opened today.
This is the first of three new stations opening along the route in Connecticut — the other two are in Meriden and Berlin.
Platforms are being installed in New Haven and Hartford.
Department of Transportation Assistant Rail Administrator John Bernick says the $21-million Wallingford station has higher platforms, to allow passengers to quickly get on and off trains.
“The stations were designed to match the character of the communities,” Bernick said. “The design harkens back to the railroad age, but brings in a more modern flair. You have warmer aspects like the brick siding, and wood,” on the ceiling above the platform.
Commuter rail service through Central Connecticut is expected to begin in May.
Amtrak began using the Wallingford station today.