Charity To Provide Winter Clothes For Veterans In Need

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ The Connecticut National Guard is teaming up with a local discount store chain to provide winter clothing for Connecticut veterans.
The Hope for the Holidays campaign kicks of Tuesday at the Ocean State Job Lot store in Enfield.
Volunteers from the National Guard, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, the Red Cross and Fox 61 television will be assembling gift bags for needy vets.
The bags will include insulated socks, gloves, hats, scarves, hand warmers and information about resources for veterans.
The bags will be distributed to veterans over the holiday season.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.