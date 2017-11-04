Police: Massage Parlor Was Front For Prostitution

(Manchester, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two women are under arrest in Manchester after local authorities say they were using a massage therapy business as a front for prostitution.

It was Thursday when multiple agencies executed a search warrant at bright spa on West Center Street in town.

Officials say the business was also acting as apartment living space.

They also say they’d developed information that prostitution was taking place on the premises.

Under arrest are 58-year-old Lihue Zhang and 57-year-old Shuying Whitmore.

In addition, agents say the business didn’t have a license to practive massage therapy.

They also seized computers, an advance security system and an undisclosed amount of cash.