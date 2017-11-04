Police: 1-year-old Thrown From Car In Crash Not Badly Hurt

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old child who was thrown from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Connecticut was not seriously hurt.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Alex Malave, was traveling in the left lane Friday in the town of Beacon Falls when he veered left on to a grassy median and then back to the right, crashing into another car.

The impact caused Malave’s vehicle to spin out, injuring Malave and the toddler passenger. Their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The driver of the other car wasn’t badly hurt.

Police say the child was not properly secured in the child safety seat. He was taken to a children’s hospital.

Malave was arrested on charges including reckless driving. It couldn’t be determined Saturday if he has an attorney.

 

