Health Insurance Enrollment Fair Planned in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is holding an enrollment fair in Fairfield to sign up consumers looking to secure health insurance for 2018.

Access Health CT’s event will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Faber Hall Dining Commons at Fairfield University.

Four other enrollment fairs are also planned during this open enrollment period, which runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 22. They will be Nov. 18 in Manchester, Dec. 2 in New London, Dec. 9 in Hamden and Dec. 16 in Willimantic. Counselors and brokers will be on hand to help people.

Consumers can also receive help on weekdays at 10 Access Health CT enrollment locations in Bridgeport, New Britain, Danbury, New Haven, East Hartford, Norwich, Hartford, Stamford, Milford and Waterbury.

For more information, visit https://support.accesshealthct.com/.