This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 3, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and a former lieutenant governor of New York State, says blaming MDs for the opioid crisis is malarkey.
7:50- Sen Paul Formica, co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, discusses the budget, Millstone, and hospital news.
8:20- Jenna Carlesso covers Hartford City Hall and politics for The Courant. Three developers are making a pitch for Hartford’s Dillon Stadium, and Carlesso breaks them down.
8:50- Mercatus Center Senior Research Fellow Veronique de Rugy looks at the GOP tax plan.
