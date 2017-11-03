This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 3, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research and a former lieutenant governor of New York State, says blaming MDs for the opioid crisis is malarkey.

7:50- Sen Paul Formica, co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, discusses the budget, Millstone, and hospital news.

8:20- Jenna Carlesso covers Hartford City Hall and politics for The Courant. Three developers are making a pitch for Hartford’s Dillon Stadium, and Carlesso breaks them down.

8:50- Mercatus Center Senior Research Fellow Veronique de Rugy looks at the GOP tax plan.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

