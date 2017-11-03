Power Generation Rates To Increase

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut utility regulators have approved increases to the electricity generation rates offered by Eversource and United Illuminating.
Effective January 1, 2018, Eversource’s residential generation rate will change from 8.01 cents per kilowatt-hour to 9.08 cents. UI’s residential generation rate will change from 7.6 cents to 9.66 cents. The rates are based on auctions held earlier this year.
About two-thirds of Connecticut homes receive the so-called Standard Service rate.
The utility companies point out that this is a pass-through cost for them; they are not allowed to mark up generation costs because they don’t generate power.