Elderly Woman Hit by Car in Meriden

(Meriden, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– An 87-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Meriden Thursday evening.
Police say she was found lying near the Stop & Shop on Broad Street shortly before 7:30 pm. A Ford Edge driving northbound on Broad Street struck the woman. She suffered life threatening injuries to her legs, midsection and head and is at Hartford Hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Ford Edge, Charles Crook, remained at the scene. Police continue to investigate.