Driver Arrested Following Route 8 Crash

(BEACON FALLS, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The driver of a vehicle from which an infant in the rear seat was ejected in a two vehicle crash has been arrested.State Police say the vehicle driven by 42 year old Alex Malave  was traveling in the left lane of Route 8 northbound near exit 24 in Beacon Falls around 3 o’clock Friday afternoon when it veered onto the grass median, then to the right and across the left lane and struck a vehicle in the right lane from behind,pushing that vehicle into a guardrail.

After striking the other vehicle , Malave’s vehicle began to spin toward the left shoulder , struck a guardrail and rolled over in the median.Malave and the infant were taken to Waterbury Hospital with minor injuries.

Malave was charged with Reckless Driving,Failure to Drive a Reasonable Distance Apart, Misuse of a Plate, Failure to Have Insurance , Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Failure to Have a Child in a Restraint Seat ,Risk of Injury to a Minor and Reckless Endangerment.

Bond was set at $25,000. Malave is due in Derby Superior Court November 17.

