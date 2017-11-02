Report: Suffield Officer Justified In Fatal Shooting Of Suspect

(Suffield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A report by the Middlesex state’s attorney regarding an officer involved shooting earlier this year in Suffield has found the officer was justified in using force against a suspect.

State’s Attorney Peter McShane says Officer Richard Devin believed his life was in danger back on April 13.

That’s when, according to McShane, 57-year-old Thomas Gezotis pointed a long gun at the officer, which turned out to be some type of BB or pellet gun.

The incident occurred as Suffield police were investigating a vehicle that had been stolen out of West Springfield, Mass.

The vehicle was found outside the Shamrock Cafe in Suffield.

The report states Gezotis was ordered out of a taxi not far from the cafe, after which he ignored officers to drop his weapon.

Devin opened fire when, the report states, it appeared Gezotis was attempting to fire at the officer.