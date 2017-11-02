Patriots Bye Week Headlines: Out With The Old Quarterback And In With The New

By Danny Cox

With Tom Brady locked in as the current starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, some are beginning to wonder just how much longer he can keep going. He’s in his 17th season and just turned 40 in August, but he also hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down or losing his touch.

Still, the Pats are going to need to groom someone to take over for him one day, and some last-minute moves before this season’s trade deadline may have done just that. Well, some aren’t so sure that it worked out for the better, as the Pats ended up with a backup quarterback who is a bit older and maybe not as talented as the player that previously secured the position.

Patriots trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for second-round pick

Shortly before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Patriots traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick in the 2018 draft. The 49ers had an additional second-round pick to use as trade bait after acquiring it in a trade with the New Orleans Saints earlier this year.

The pick used in the Garoppolo trade was the original selection the 49ers possessed.

Garoppolo is in his fourth season in the NFL and has played in 17 games with 690 passing yards and five touchdowns. Yes, his action has been limited, but 49ers General Manager John Lynch sees a lot of potential in the 25-year-old.

“Albeit in limited game action, Jimmy has displayed the characteristics and traits that we believe are vital to being a successful quarterback in this league. He has had the rare opportunity to sit and learn from a future Hall of Fame quarterback in a championship atmosphere.”

Rookie C.J. Beathard is scheduled to start this week against the Arizona Cardinals and remain in that spot for the time being, but if things continue as they have, Garoppolo may step in soon. San Francisco is off to the worst start in franchise history at 0-8.

Pats sign quarterback Brian Hoyer to 3-year deal after he was cut by 49ers

The trading away of Garoppolo meant the Patriots needed a backup for Tom Brady, and that job now belongs to Brian Hoyer, who was released by the 49ers on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not yet disclosed, but it has been confirmed that Hoyer signed a deal that is for three years.

This will be Hoyer’s second stint with the Patriots, who signed him in 2009 after he went undrafted out of Michigan State. After three seasons in New England, Hoyer spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears before signing with the 49ers.

In 2017, Hoyer played in six games and threw for 1,245 yards and four touchdowns before being replaced by Beathard in Week 6 against the Washington Redskins. Some thought that Hoyer may have ended up being traded, but the 49ers ultimately decided to release him, which led to the Patriots being able to sign him.