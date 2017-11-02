New Arrest In Deadly Dispute Over Designer Glasses

(CBS Connecticut) — Hartford Police have made another arrest in a July 4 shooting that was sparked by a dispute over designer glasses.
Luis Picart, Jr. was taken into custody yesterday. Picart was scheduled to appear in court today.
Twenty-five year-old Victor Millan was found on Wadsworth Street. He had been shot repeatedly. He was pronounced dead on Wadsworth Street.
The arrest warrant for Picart was obtained Monday, on Picart’s birthday.
Police had already filed charges against 26-year-old William Coleman in the shooting.
Investigators say surveillance video captured the incident, and several people seen in the video were identified by detectives.