Man Killed In Parkway Crash

(Greenwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Stamford man is dead following a fatal crash on the Merritt Parkway involving a tractro trailer this morning in greenwich.
A little after 6:00 a.m., state police say a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Akija Elezaj rear-ended the truck that was traveling northbound by exit 31 and operated by 29-year-old Adam Peterson of Pennsylvana.
Troopers say the truck had moved left to clear an overpass when elezaj hit the truck.
He was pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital.
Peterson was not injured.
Tractor trailers are barred from the Merritt and Wilbur Cross Parkways.
No charges have been filed by the investigation is continuing.