UHart Student Faces Tampering Charges

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in West Hartford are charging a University of Hartford student in an apparent case of vandalism and harassment that occurred between the suspect and another student.

Under arrest is 18-year-old Brianna Brochu.

Officers were contacted by university public safety official to investigate statements Brochu allegedly posted about another student on Instagram.

Police say those statements included Brochu saying she’d tampered with her roomates property, even going so far as to deposit bodily fluids on other property.

In addition, investigators say Brochu posted photos of the tampering.

The victim, according to police, complained of “severe throat pain:” as a result of the tampering.

Brochu now faces charges of criminal mischief and breach of peace.

She posted bond and is due in community court later today.

