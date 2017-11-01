Teen Shot In Hamden

(Hamden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Hamden are investigating a Halloween night shooting that left a teenager wounded.
Around 8:15, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Dix and Pine Streets, not far from the Keefe Center in town.
There, they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.
The victim told police he’d been shot while walking along Dix Street and contacted his grandmother for help.
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with Hamden Police.