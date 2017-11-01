Man Under Arrest After Crashes, Chase In Southeastern Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Norwich man is under arrest after New London police say he was involved in a series of traffic crashes and a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Police say Rubin Ramos struck several vehicles in Waterford, and then struck more vehicles in New London along Route 32 in the area of Connecticut College. Police say Ramos also slammed into an occupied school bus several times before fleeing to Groton.

Police located the suspect on Route 12 heading toward Ledyard. A brief chase ensued before the vehicle Ramos was driving was disabled with the help of “stop strips” and he was taken back to New London to face charges, said police.

One police officer suffered minor injuries in a struggle with Ramos, said authorities.

Ramos is charged with DUI, interfering with police, two counts of reckless endangerment, six counts of risk of injury to a minor, driving with a suspended license, fleeing from police, and misuse of a license plate.

Police say Ramos is on parole and will be remanded to the Department of Correction.