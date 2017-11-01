Man Accused Of Home Invasion, Elderly Assault

Filed Under: home invasion, Newington, South Windsor

(Newington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A South Windsor man is facing charges in Newington after police in that town say he assaulted an elderly man in his home, then fought with police afterward.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police were called to a home on West Hartford Road on a report of a possible break-in.

Officers noticed 22-year-old William McAllister III walking in the roadway.

Police say McAllister approached their cruiser and, failing an officer’s command to stop, got into a physical altercation with them.

According to police, prior to that, McAllister assaulted an 85-year-old-man in his home, after which he crashed his car into a tree and walked away from the crash scene.

He now faces a litany of charges, including home invasion, burglarly, disorderly conduct and assault.

Bond was set at $10,000.

