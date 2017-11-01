Herbst Outlines Effects Of State Budget On UConn

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – University of Connecticut President Susan Herbst says the school takes a $143 million hit over two years, under the state budget signed by Governor Dannel Malloy on Tuesday. The school had already been bracing for a $100 million reduction under a previous budget proposed by Malloy.

Herbst says UConn will be forced to reduce staff positions through attrition and institute a hiring freeze for all but faculty positions. She says the school is also delaying major construction projects, such as renovations to the Gant building and construction of a new science complex. In addition, officials say UConn will be forced to cut and combine programs not related to its core academic mission.

University officials say they continue to assess the new budget, and told the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, that they may return to the board in December to request changes in the school’s operating budget.

One item that officials say they’ve ruled out to close the budget gap is mid-year tuition increases.