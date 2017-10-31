BREAKING NEWS: Truck Crashes Into Pedestrians In Manhattan Read More

Women Returned To Meriden To Face Murder And Arson Charges

(MERIDEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The mother of an 8 year old boy found dead nearly a year ago following a fire at 13 Davis Street has waived extradition from North Carolina , where she has been living and is now in the custody of the Meriden Police Department.

Karin Ziolkowski is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning .She has been formally charged with Murder and Arson and is being held on a 1 million dollar bond.

Elijah Ziolkowski died of smoke inhalation.Shortly after the blaze investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

