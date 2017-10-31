This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 31, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, wants to know what, exactly, the National Football League players are trying to accomplish. President Trump’s assertion that standing should be mandatory rather than done sincerely has focused the controversy on the players’ freedom of expression, rather than the original target of the protests, racial injustice.

8:50- Tim Young of the Washington Examiner discusses the Manafort indictment, Papadopoulos’ guilty plea, and more.

