This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 31, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, wants to know what, exactly, the National Football League players are trying to accomplish. President Trump’s assertion that standing should be mandatory rather than done sincerely has focused the controversy on the players’ freedom of expression, rather than the original target of the protests, racial injustice.
8:50- Tim Young of the Washington Examiner discusses the Manafort indictment, Papadopoulos’ guilty plea, and more.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.