States Seek To Expand Lawsuit Against Generic Drug-Makers

Filed Under: Connecticut, Generic Drugs, George Jepsen, lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s attorney general and 45 of his colleagues are seeking to expand a federal antitrust lawsuit against generic drug-makers to include more manufacturers and medications, as well as senior executives at two companies.

Led by Connecticut, the states sought a federal court’s permission Tuesday to widen their complaint, which alleges a number of illegal agreements among 18 manufacturers to fix prices and divvy up the market for specific generic drugs.

The original lawsuit filed last year claimed six drug-makers artificially inflated and manipulated prices for two drugs. At the time, Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said “it was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Jepsen says the alleged collusion is “so pervasive that it essentially eliminated competition from the market” for 15 generic drugs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen