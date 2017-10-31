Police Urge Safety This Halloween Night

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police are preaching safety and revelers and motorist alike this Halloween.
State Police are offering tips on how to stay safe.
Parents and children are urged to follow some routine instructions if they plan to go trick-or-treating this evening and tonight.
Among other things, they should wear bright colored costumes, carry a flashlight, use caution visting homes, and go trick-or-treating in groups.
Also, watch for vehicles when traveling house-to-house, only visit houses of people you know, and if wearing a mask, wear one that doest hinder your vision.
Motorists should be especially careful between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Also: drive slowly, watch for children darting in and out of the streets, and yield to young pedestrians.