Baby Death Deemed A Homicide

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Torrington Police say the death of a baby boy earlier this year has been classified as a homicide.
Officers were dispatched to 420 Main Street in the city on June 6 for an unresponsive 15-month-old.
The little one was later pronounced dead at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
The medical examiner says the child died from submersion in a bathtub, as well as blunt force injuries of the head and acute alcohol intoxication.
Police officials say the have an open criminal investigation ongoing.