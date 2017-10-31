Baby Death Deemed A Homicide

Filed Under: Baby Death, Torrington

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Torrington Police say the death of a baby boy earlier this year has been classified as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to 420 Main Street in the city on June 6 for an unresponsive 15-month-old.

The little one was later pronounced dead at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

The medical examiner says the child died from submersion in a bathtub, as well as blunt force injuries of the head and acute alcohol intoxication.

Police officials say the have an open criminal investigation ongoing.

