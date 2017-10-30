THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF CONNECTICUT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

Wind, Rain Socks Southeastern Connecticut, Tens Of Thousands Without Power

Filed Under: power outages, rain, storm, weather, wind

(CBS Connecticut) — Fifty-five-thousand homes and businesses are without power at 11:30 pm, as a powerful wind and rain storm moves through the state, traveling from south to north. The outage numbers from Eversource and Northeast Utilities had been climbing steadily since 9 pm.

Trees and branches were toppling in the face of the storm.

The ground is saturated after a full day of rain, allowing some healthy trees to be uprooted from the soft ground.

The southeast corner of the state has been the hardest hit.

About three-quarters of the town of Stonington was in the dark shortly before midnight.

The storm’s most powerful wind gusts were expected along the shore.

Earlier in the day, the city of Milford asked residents to secure outdoor objects that could be blown around by high winds, and try to keep drains clear of leaves.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department moved its boat to a safe location earlier in the day.

