Win Tickets To ‘HSO Masterworks: Mozart & La Mer’

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Masterworks: Mozart & La Mer’ is performing at Belding Theater at The Bushnell on November 11th, and we want you to see the show.

Claude Debussy’s sparkling La Mer is a masterpiece of suggestion and subtlety in its rich depiction of the sea. This sensual three-movement impression of the ocean is one of Debussy’s most revered works. Berlioz’s Le corsaire was also inspired by the sea, written when the composer was on holiday in Nice, France, in 1844. The result of this retreat is a piece of music that is dizzying and serene, playful and brassy. Mozart’s enchanting Violin Concerto No. 5 was composed after several trips to Italy with his father, where he became enamored with the violin. This concerto, nicknamed “The Turkish,” was one of five Mozart composed for violin and orchestra over the span of five months in 1775. Sponsored by Cly-Del Manufacturing Co.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk led by Carolyn Kuan one hour prior to to the concert.

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org… but all this week you can win tickets with WTIC NewsTalk 1080!

Tune in to Ray Dunaway every morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

For more information on ‘HSO Masterworks: Mozart & La Mer’ at The Bushnell, Click Here!