Records: Connecticut Offered To Buy GE’s Fairfield Campus

Filed Under: Connecticut, Fairfield, GE

By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Before General Electric announced in 2016 it was moving its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston, Connecticut officials offered to purchase GE’s sprawling Fairfield campus so the company could move to a more urban area in state, possibly to Stamford.

It’s one of three options state officials included in a draft proposal to GE obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request.

The financial incentives were redacted.

The document shows Connecticut also offered to relocate part of GE’s headquarters to an urban, transit-served site and renovate the old campus. The third option included upgrades to the 66-acre Fairfield campus, which has since been sold to Sacred Heart University.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith says she doesn’t think GE took Connecticut’s offer seriously.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen