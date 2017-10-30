Owner Of Milford Automotive Business Arrested

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Stratford police say the owner of a Milford automotive business is under arrest on larceny charges after he took it upon himself to find parking “violations” and illegally towed vehicles.
Police say Stephen Verity, 27, owner of Steve’s Automotive, towed at least ten vehicles from the Dock Shopping Center and Sherwood Apartments in Stratford between October 1 and 9 without the consent of property owners, as required by state law.
Verity is charged with one count of first-degree larceny, four counts of second-degree larceny, and five counts of third-degree larceny. The Ansonia resident is due in court November 3.
Anyone who had their vehicle towed by Verity who has not yet spoken to police is urged to contact Detective John Therina at 203-385-4128.