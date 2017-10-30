Hartford Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing

Filed Under: fatal stabbing, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say a 19-year-old man is dead after he was found on a sidewalk, stabbed multiple times before dawn Monday.

Officers were called to York Street, just west of Zion Street, to find the victim around 3:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital roughly a half hour later.

Investigators followed a trail of blood to the rear porch of 607 Zion Street, where they found a ski mask, drug paraphernalia, bicycles, and more blood, said police. Detectives say there had apparently been a struggle there.

The name of the victim was not immediately available. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 860-757-4179.

