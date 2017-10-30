Cleanup Continues After Wind, Rain Storm

Filed Under: Connecticut, storm, wind

(CBS Connecticut and AP) – Hundreds of thousands of homes ans businesses across the northeast have been left without power after a storm brought high winds and heavy rains to southern New England.  That includes about 152,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut, while United Illuminating reported about 5,700 customers in the dark.

The weather prompted dozens of Connecticut schools to cancel classes or delay the start of school.

In Vernon the intersection of routes 74 and 31 was closed because of downed wires– one of many local roadways blocked by storm debris.

The storm also closed five Connecticut state parks. Harkness Memorial in Waterford, Gillette Castle in East Haddam and Haystack Mountain in Norfolk were closed Monday. Sherwood Island State Park in Westport was closed until further notice. Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold was slated to open at noon Monday.

 

