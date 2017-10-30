Cadet Intimidation Investigated At Coast Guard Academy

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard Academy says it is investigating a report that a white male cadet may have acted to intimidate an African-American cadet based on his race.
The academy in New London said it received a report of an incident Friday but did not provide additional details.
The incident has been referred to the Coast Guard Investigative Service for a criminal investigation. The academy said it will also conduct an investigation under the Coast Guard’s anti-discrimination policies.
Rear Adm. James Rendon, the superintendent, said intimidation and harassment have no place at the academy.
About 1,000 cadets are enrolled at the academy. Cadets graduate with a commitment to serve five years in the Coast Guard.
