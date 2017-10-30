Cadet Intimidation Investigated At Coast Guard Academy

Filed Under: Coast Guard Academy, New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard Academy says it is investigating a report that a white male cadet may have acted to intimidate an African-American cadet based on his race.

The academy in New London said it received a report of an incident Friday but did not provide additional details.

The incident has been referred to the Coast Guard Investigative Service for a criminal investigation. The academy said it will also conduct an investigation under the Coast Guard’s anti-discrimination policies.

Rear Adm. James Rendon, the superintendent, said intimidation and harassment have no place at the academy.

About 1,000 cadets are enrolled at the academy. Cadets graduate with a commitment to serve five years in the Coast Guard.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen