THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF CONNECTICUT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

Help Center To Open For Families Displaced By Hurricanes

Filed Under: hartford, Hurricane, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Families from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands who’ve been displaced by the recent hurricanes will soon be able to find free assistance in Hartford.

The new Help Center for Our Caribbean Friends is scheduled to open on Nov. 1. The Capitol Region Education Council has donated space for the hurricane relief center, located at the former Two Rivers High School at 15 Van Dyke Avenue.

Displaced families and children relocating to the Hartford area will have access social services, job search assistance, educational resources, transportation and supplies.

Organizers say the goal is to help people start their news lives in Connecticut as quickly as possible.

The center will initially be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen