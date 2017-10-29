THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL OF CONNECTICUT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT.

Fire Damages Fairfield Dealership

Filed Under: Fairfield, fire

(FAIRFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Saturday morning fire at Maritime Motors on Post Road in Fairfield caused moderate damage to the roof in the rear portion of the building.The blaze was reported shortly before 9:30. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring it under control.No one was injured.

Fire officials say it is fortunate the blaze started when the building was occupied as those inside were able to call 911 quickly. Had the fire started at night, officials say the outcome probably would have been much different.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

