Connecticut School Board Sets Policy For Online Fundraising

Filed Under: online fundraising, Shelton, Shelton Public Schools

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school board is looking to assert control over the growing number of online fundraising campaigns.

A new policy adopted by the Shelton school board requires that efforts to raise money on behalf of public schools in the city must receive approval from the principal, superintendent and school board.

The Connecticut Post reports the change came about because Superintendent Chris Clouet noticed a growth in fundraising efforts outside the school board’s normal approval process.

The policy mandates that fundraising campaigns must advance the interests of the district. And the requests have to come from a group such as a school or a parents’ organization, and not an individual.

Clouet says the district also wants to avoid a situation in which teachers might be competing against one another.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

 

