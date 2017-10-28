DEA Drug Take Back Today

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Today, residents who have unwanted or expired medications are being asked to turn them in at various drop off points around the state.

It’s another drug take back being sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

In Connecticut, local and state police will be stationed points to collect the meds.

They want to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands or harming the environment.

State Police will be collecting at over two dozen barracks and resident troopers offices.

More information on the location of drop off points can be found at dea.gov.