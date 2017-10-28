Deirdre Daly Closes Out Career As U.S. Attorney

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Deirdre Daly says she is proud of her accomplishments as the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, including efforts fighting the opioid crisis, violent crime and public corruption.

Daly stepped down as U.S. attorney for Connecticut on Friday as her career as a federal prosecutor hit the 20-year mark.

The 58-year-old Fairfield resident was among 46 remaining U.S. attorneys nominated by former President Barack Obama who were asked to resign earlier this
year by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

It is customary for U.S. attorneys to leave their posts once a new president of a different party is in office.

Daly was allowed to stay in office for several more months so she could reach the 20-year milestone.

She says she does not have any immediate plans to take a new job.

