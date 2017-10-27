This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Julian N. Hartt Jr. is the Clinical Director and Co-Founder of The Next Right Thing, a West Hartford-based clinical practice that specializes in community-based substance abuse and mental health treatment for adolescents (ages 16-23) and their families. Hartt looks at the opioid epidemic, as more than 140 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

7:20- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, shares a budget update.

8:20- Lenny Levin, Group supervisor of DEA Hartford discusses the DEA’s “Drug Takeback Day.” This Saturday October 28th is Drug Take Back Day, where folks can safely dispose of old prescription pills/medicines in a legal and environmentally friendly way.

8:50- Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, candidate for governor, explains his platform and more.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.