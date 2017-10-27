Man Who Tried To Kidnap Teen Runner In ’05 Still In Custody

Filed Under: John Regan, Waterbury

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man who tried to abduct a national champion cross-country runner outside her upstate New York high school in 2005 will remain in custody after his prison term expires.

John Regan’s 12-year sentence for trying to kidnap a 17-year-old girl from the parking lot of Saratoga Springs High School ends Friday. The Times Union of Albany reports the state corrections department confirmed on Thursday that he’ll be kept in custody under an order from a New York court.

The 60-year-old former Waterbury, Connecticut, resident was being held at Clinton state prison in northern New York.

Regan was free on bail from a pending rape case in Connecticut when he tried to kidnap the runner 12 years ago this Tuesday. She fought him off and her coach came to her rescue after hearing her screams.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen