Man Who Tried To Kidnap Teen Runner In ’05 Still In Custody

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man who tried to abduct a national champion cross-country runner outside her upstate New York high school in 2005 will remain in custody after his prison term expires.

John Regan’s 12-year sentence for trying to kidnap a 17-year-old girl from the parking lot of Saratoga Springs High School ends Friday. The Times Union of Albany reports the state corrections department confirmed on Thursday that he’ll be kept in custody under an order from a New York court.

The 60-year-old former Waterbury, Connecticut, resident was being held at Clinton state prison in northern New York.

Regan was free on bail from a pending rape case in Connecticut when he tried to kidnap the runner 12 years ago this Tuesday. She fought him off and her coach came to her rescue after hearing her screams.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)