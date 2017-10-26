This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 26, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz shares a state budget update.

7:50- Sergeant Steven Austin, Hartford Police Department Special Operations Group, discusses the next gun buy back, scheduled for this Saturday October 28th 9am to 3pm 830 Maple Ave. in Hartford.

8:20- Lisa Gray, Executive Director of the Simsbury Chamber of Commerce and Josh Chandler, chef at Hop Meadow Country Club in Simsbury, are on the air. Chandler is competing in Simsbury’s restaurant chili competition. Get a preview of the event.

8:50- Deb Polun, Senior Director of Policy and Outreach for the Community Health Center Association of CT, talks about open enrollment for health care through the Affordable Care Act, which begins on November 1st.

