State Budget Approved By House With Veto-proof Majority

(CBS Connecticut) — The state House today gave final legislative approval to a state budget intended to address a $3.5-billion deficit.

The bipartisan proposal was worked out by top Democratic and Republican lawmakers, after the state went almost 4-months without a budget.

The governor did not take part in the final negotiations, but the budget was approved with enough support to over-ride a veto, virtually ensuring the budget will become law.

Lawmakers — including those in the governor’s Democratic Party — said they had hoped to get a veto-proof majority of two-thirds.

The budget bill achieved a veto-proof majority in the state Senate, in a vote that came hours earlier, in the pre-dawn hours of the morning.

