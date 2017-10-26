Police: Woman Mailed Opioids To Prison

Filed Under: Opioids, prison

VERNON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have charged a woman who they say sent drugs to an inmate at a Connecticut prison by fitting them into envelopes containing sports schedules.

The Journal Inquirer reports 36-year-old Barbara King, of Waterbury, was charged Saturday with conveying an unauthorized item into a correctional institution, conspiracy to possess narcotics, and attempted sale of illegal drugs. King is currently free on bond.

Police say in 2015 King sent baseball schedules that contained folded strips of Suboxone to Osborn Correctional Institute in Somers. King’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Jamie Sanchez, was sentenced for his role in the crime in Oct. 2015 after pleading guilty to a charge. Police say Sanchez directed King to send the envelopes to another inmate who was unaware.

King is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Sign Up Today!
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen