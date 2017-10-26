Hampton House Fire Under Investigation

HAMPTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Authorities are investigating whether anyone was inside a home that was destroyed by fire Thursday morning in the town of Hampton.

The blaze on Eleventh Section Road was reported around 4:30 a.m., and was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to Fire Chief Noel Waite.

Waite, who’s also Hampton’s fire marshal, says crews from four surrounding communities help to battle the flames. They had to shuttle water from roughly a mile away, said Waite.

No firefighters were injured in the operation. State and local authorities are investigating what sparked the fire, and if anyone was inside at the time.