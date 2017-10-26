Doctor’s Group Must Pay After Man’s Death

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut medical group has been ordered to pay $1 million to the family of a retired college professor who died after being

prescribed the wrong medication.

The Connecticut Post reports that the six-member jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of the family of Richard Tyler, who died in 2013 at age 86.

Tyler, a retired Fairfield University business professor, went to the Fairfield Medical Group for a duodenal ulcer in May 2013, but was mistakenly prescribed a blood thinner that caused internal bleeding and led to his death at the hospital.

The medical group did not deny negligently causing Tyler’s death, but contested the amount of damages arguing that Tyler had heart problems and at best had just

a couple of years to live even if they’d done nothing wrong.

