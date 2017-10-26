Connecticut House Debates Compromise Budget Deal

By SUSAN HAIGH

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Connecticut House of Representatives has begun debating an “historic” bipartisan compromise budget bill, hours after it overwhelmingly passed the Senate.

Wednesday’s vote comes three-and-a-half months after the state’s fiscal year began on July 1.

House members are also expected to overwhelmingly approve the plan, sending it to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy for his review. It remains unclear whether the governor will ultimately sign the bill into law or require legislative leaders to garner enough support for a veto override.

Lawmakers have repeatedly called the budget historic because it was crafted by Democrats and Republicans. It marks the first bipartisan budget in about a decade.

GOP Rep. Chris Davis says he’s supportive of the budget proposal because “it truly is a compromise” that will “move this state forward.”

