Yard Goats Host Youth Development Program At Dunkin’ Donuts Park

(CBS Connecticut) — The Hartford Yard Goats today announced that they are accepting applications for a new youth development effort.

The Young Ambassadors Program will be based at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in the off-season.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford will help run the four-and-a-half month-long program.

Boys and Girls Clubs President Sam Gray says program participants can learn about the many careers behind the scenes of a minor league baseball team.

“The management, the HR, the general counsel, the field maintenance… There are so many different elements of running a minor league sports team,” Gray said. “The kids will be able to have that expertise hands on right here in Hartford.”

The program is open to Hartford residents and students between the ages of 14 and 18.

A stipend is provided to teens who complete the program.