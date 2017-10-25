This Morning With Ray Dunaway October 25, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:50- David Lightman, McClatchy Newspapers Capitol Hill Correspondent, talks the tumult in DC. Oh boy, Washington is all a mess, it seems.

8:20- Liberty McArtor, Staff Writer for The Stream, looks at the University of Wisconsin’s troubling new policy regarding free speech. The policy enacted will punish students for disrupting another’s free expression through violence or disorder, but the policy in unclear on what constitutes “violence or disorder.” Both sides are voicing concerns about the policy.

8:50- Doug Glanville made his name as a standout Major League baseball player. Over a nine-year career with the Phillies and Cubs, he won a reputation as an exceptional outfielder, at one point going almost 300 games in a row without committing an error. Glanville will speak at University of St. Joseph on November 14, 2017, and he offers a preview of the speech.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.