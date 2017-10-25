Stickup At New London Convenience Store

(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New London Police are looking for the suspect in the early morning robbery of a city convenience store.

A little after midnight, police received a 911 call from a Sam’s Food Store on Ocean Avenue.

The clerk told police a suspect described as a tall white male wearing a green hoodie and jeans walked into the store and stole between $300-and-$400 in cash.

No weapon was shown but detectives say the clerk told them the suspect was holding his right hip to imply he had a weapon. The clerk also reported being threatened with violence.

A witness was located and interviewed, according to police.

Anyone with any information should contract New London Police at (860) 447-5269.